UP Police officers arrive at Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai residence to issue notice on fraud case; see pics

A day after Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty were named in an alleged case of fraud in Uttar Pradesh, cops were seen arriving at her Juhu residence, in Mumbai.

The UP police officers reportedly arrived at her home on Wednesday to issue a notice regarding the case.

Viral Bhayani

Viral Bhayani

After the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in porn case, there is more trouble brewing for Shilpa Shetty.

The team of Lucknow Police is expected to question Shilpa and her mother Sunanda in the alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre.

Two FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow and the police has now intensified the investigation in both the cases.

According to police officials, Shilpa Shetty runs a fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Centre. The chairman of this company is Shilpa Shetty, while her mother Sunanda is the director.

It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre, but the promise was not fulfilled.

In this case, Jyotsna Chauhan, resident of Omaxe Heights, filed complaint at Vibhuti Khand police station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station for being allegedly cheated.

The Hazratganj Police and Vibhuti Khand Police have sent notices for questioning to Shilpa Shetty and her mother.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman said that the investigation officer in this case will leave for Mumbai on Monday to question actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda. He will examine all the points in this matter.

Sanjeev Suman said that the matter is high-profile and hence the police are closely investigating all the points.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 08:07 PM IST