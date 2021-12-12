Unveiled! Masaba Gupta's new Autumn-Winter 2021 collection for men

Masaba Gupta is on the stride of changing the fashion world narrative. Rightly hailed for her progressive work and non-conformist attitude, the leading designer is on everyone’s watchlist. There was natural anticipation in the market about her new Autumn Winter 2021 collection. And it is finally here!

The ace designer’s home brand has finally unveiled the much-awaited Autumn-Winter collection of 2021 for men. While keeping the comfort at its core, the new line is beaming with florals and has a different take on the signature House of Masaba stripes.

She ensures that straightforward silhouettes meet modern nuances. The Masaba Man collection embodies functionality and style for the contemporary Indian men. Redefining menswear, the new Autumn-Winter ’21 Collection is a resplendent showcase of florals, colour and bold motifs to suit every occasion. Inspired by the traditional Kashida embroidery, this exquisite collection unfolds in raw silk and natural crêpe fabrics that complement varied personality types. Fuss-free with a plush appeal, say hello to the Masaba Man.

The Masaba Men Collection redefines menswear by playing with floral prints, joyous colours and bold motifs. It embodies functionality and style for contemporary Indian men. Apart from the clothing line, the men’s new jewellery range is also making waves in the fashion world. Adding a new dimension to men’s fashion, Masaba Jewels beautifully club the traditional South Indian gold with modern sensibilities. It is designed to add an old-age charm with a hint of modern style.

An elated Masaba shares, “Menswear is a crucial part of the House of Masaba. Masaba Men are carefree, unpredictable, and ever-evolving. We have represented the same with our new range. It features florals, colour and bold motifs to suit every occasion. It takes inspiration from the Kashida embroidery. We have used raw silk and natural crêpe fabrics for our new collection. For Masaba Jewels, we have tried to mix the traditional South gold with modern-day style sensibilities.”

