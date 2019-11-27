Untold Stories: When Shaukat Kaifi bought 16 saris after being praised by Amartya Sen

The ghazal exponent rendered a special nazm composed by the late Kaifi saab for his beloved muse - zindagi naam hai kuch lamhon ka – which describes the daily quiet bonding over tea between the couple for over five and a half decades. Jaswinder Singh followed this nazm with another of Shaukat Aapa's favourite Mirza Ghalib ghazal -

Dil-e-nādāñ tujhe huā kyā hai?

āḳhir iss dard kī davā kyā hai?

Shabana Azmi recounted how she was overjoyed when Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen wrote the blurb in which he praised Shaukat Aapa's book, Kaifi and I and dashed off to tell her mom. “She just asked, 'Who is this Amartya?' But when she heard he was an internationally renowned economist her demeanour changed.” In the evening to celebrate Sen's praise for her book she bought a whopping 16 saris! Shabana's protests over these being far too many were brushed off with: “You keep quiet! Have you ever been appreciated by Amartya Sen?”

Never one to believe she had enough saris she was very particular about the matching blouses she stitched herself. “Once I asked her how she decided on the matching colours she asked me to look at nature for inspiration.” Shabana also recounted a funny episode when the entire family was sprawled in front of the TV to watch her get the national award. “She was livid to see my choice of blouse and felt I had no sense of matching. The TV was ordered to be turned off and she wouldn't allow anyone to watch,” smiled Shabana.

Also, pointing out how particular she was about not only about dressing up herself but also others, close family-friend, film historian, author and stylist Bhavna Somaaya (who has styled Shabana Azmi in several films) remembered rushing to the hospital where Shaukat Aapa was admitted lately at odd hours. “She admonished me: 'Arre Bhavna why don't you take care of how you look? You aren't even wearing any lipstick,' and then remembered she was also not wearing any. The nurse was summoned and asked to comb her hair and help fix her lipstick forthwith.”