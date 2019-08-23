Bollywood

Unseen pictures from Abhi- Aish's wedding are internet's new obsession

When Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared throwback pictures from their wedding, the internet was elated and showered love on the couple and the Bachchan family.

Bollywood weddings are always a pompous affair. Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla revisited the time when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married by sharing unseen pictures from their dreamy wedding. Though the couple had a private ceremony, back then fans of the stars were glued to their Television sets to catch a glimpse of the married couple. So, when Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared throwback pictures from their wedding, the internet was elated and showered love on the couple and the Bachchan family. The celebrated designers shared several pictures from the wedding where the Bachchan family can be seen dancing.

2007: Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme! The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli as well as resham lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette. @amitabhbachchan @shwetabachchan @navyananda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #bachchanfamily #amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda #vasli #resham #offwhite #beige

In the caption for one of the pictures, Abu Sandeep wrote, “A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their Sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well. The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience. In the picture above, Abhishek is matchless dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details. Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts.”

2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their Sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well. The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience. In the picture above, Abhishek is matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details. Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @amitabhbachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #brocade #resham #gota #sherwani #sequins #stones #ghaghra

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are celebrating 33 years of their brand and they have been sharing gems of photos from the past. Here are other photos shared on their official Instagram handle:

2005: When the stars dazzled in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla! The Blender's Pride Fashion Show was grandeur and grace at its finest. It featured multiple ranges of luxurious fabrics and crafts that oozed unabashed indulgence. Inspired by Persian carpets, the Isfahan range from the collection celebrated warm neutrals tones in georgettes and skin nets enchanted with embroidery, gold lace and floral patterns. Another range called Twist had solid pink chamois satin designed in western silhouettes. The collection also featured Chikankari and a range of exquisitely intricate blouses and skirt drapes embroidered in Dori Kilim and Sequins Kilim. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were gods in gold and Deepika Padukone made a gorgeous vision in Chikankari. The ever-elegant Shweta Bachchan also walked the ramp in an ensemble from the Lotus range that bloomed with resham embroidery. @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @shwetabachchan @deepikapadukone @niketan_m Show choreographed by @lubna.adam #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #craftsmanship #classic #handmade #original #blenderspride #fashionshow #persiancarpets #inspired #Isfahan #neutrals #georgettes #embroidery #florals #chikankari #amitabhbachchan #abhishekbachchan #deepikapadukone #shwetabachchan

2000: Another one from the âCelebration of Styleâ show at Famous Studios, Mumbai! Many prominent personalities of Indian cinema extended their support for the event and its cause. Farah Khan choreographed a delightful dance and it was the first time celebrities walked for a fashion show. @bachchan @iamsonalibendre @officialraveenatandon @farahkhankunder @mrkhanna #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #craftsmanship #booklaunch #celebrationofstyle #couture #art #charity #hiv #aids #abhishekbachchan #raveenatandon #sonalibendre #farahkhankunder #rahulkhanna #classic #handmade #handembroidery

2004: More of Zardozi, yet never enough! Dimple Kapadia with her daughters Twinkle and Rinke as seen in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's India Fantastique. A true goddess in black and gold, Dimple is wearing a Khadi saree illuminated by the golden finesse of Zardozi work. Twinkle glimmers in an anarkali set on brocade with multiple Zardozi borders featuring gold and silver details, and Rinke stuns in a lavishly embroidered ghagra that beautifully complements her mother's and sister's ensembles. The next image features a garment that indulgently celebrates every stitch that is used in creating Zardozi inspired couture. Stones and sequins lend an added shine to its exquisiteness. The final one shows a cutwork ghagra that has Zardozi set on an entire backdrop of lace. Its effect is delicate, divine and decadent all at once. From a series of family portraits shot by @ramshergill for the book, India Fantastique. @twinklekhanna #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #craftsmanship #handembroidery #classic #handmade #original #dimplekapadia #twinklekapadia #rinkekapadia #indiafantastique #khadi #saree #zardozi #anarkali #ghaghra #couture #brocade #zardoziborders #stones #sequins

