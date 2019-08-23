Unseen pictures from Abhi- Aish's wedding are internet's new obsession

Bollywood weddings are always a pompous affair. Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla revisited the time when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married by sharing unseen pictures from their dreamy wedding. Though the couple had a private ceremony, back then fans of the stars were glued to their Television sets to catch a glimpse of the married couple. So, when Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared throwback pictures from their wedding, the internet was elated and showered love on the couple and the Bachchan family. The celebrated designers shared several pictures from the wedding where the Bachchan family can be seen dancing.
In the caption for one of the pictures, Abu Sandeep wrote, “A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their Sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well. The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience. In the picture above, Abhishek is matchless dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details. Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts.”
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are celebrating 33 years of their brand and they have been sharing gems of photos from the past. Here are other photos shared on their official Instagram handle:
