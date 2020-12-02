Unseen Pics: Taimur turns chef, makes chocolate with folks Kareena and Saif at Dharamshala hotel

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying timeout with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Dharamshala. The trio has been living at the Hyatt Regency hotel.
Recently the junior Nawab whipped up some chocolate after he received a special culinary lesson at the hotel, under the guidance of professional chefs.
Check out the pictures below.
Earlier, Bebo took up a pottery class with Taimur at Dharamkot. "Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," Kareena captioned her photographs and video.
Kareena, who is expecting her second child, travelled to Dharamshala before Diwali to join Saif, who is shooting for "Bhoot Police" in the hill station.
The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun. "Bhoot Police", a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.
On work front, Kareena recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.
Kareena is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, a historical drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor.