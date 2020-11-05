Unseen Pics: Natasha Dalal fasts on her first Karva Chauth for beau Varun Dhawan

Karva Chauth is a special occasion dedicated to married women. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their spouse.

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but the actor prefers being guarded about his personal life. He shares the occasional picture with Natasha, though.

Lately, they have been making public appearances together often, and also sharing posts of mutual affection on social media.

Back in February, there were rumours that Varun and Natasha sealed the deal with a secret roka ceremony - a pre-marriage ritual.

It all started after Varun was spotted at the Dalal residence with his family members. The 'Kalank' actor rubbished the reports and took to Twitter stating that they came together for a party.

Last year, Varun said he is with Natasha because she has her own individuality, and he wants to be supportive of her dreams.

"Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality," Varun said on ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 6.

"That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," he added.

Looking back, Varun said: "Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends; we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together."