'Unlock 1:0': Karan Johar's 'lockdown with the Johars' dairies with Yash, Roohi comes to an end

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, 'Aye Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker Karan Johar had been quite active on social media. The 'Sooryavanshi' producer often shared adorable videos of his twins Yash and Roohi and named his quarantine diaries 'lockdown with the Johars.' Yash and Roohi have become internet sensations lately as the sibling duo garnered a lot of attention for their cute antics. From being fashion critics and judging Karan Johar's sartorial choices to calling him boring, they left netizens in splits. However, as the Unlock 1 began on Monday, Karan Johar bid his fans farewell and said it was the 'final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars'.

In the video, Karan says, "We are where we began our journey and we want to say goodbye to everybody with the first phase of unlock happening." He then points the camera at Yash and asks him to say toodles but his lil lad seems in no mood of saying it.

Sharing a video of Yash and Roohi in his closet, KJo wrote, "So long farewell!!!! Alvida! Thank you for the abundant love you have all showered on us! We have loved sharing our moments of love and happiness with you and can’t wait to be back ( not with a lockdown ofcourse) this is our final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars ! #unlock1"

Check out the video here: