'Unfollow me, stop blaming': Ankita Lokhande finally breaks silence on being trolled by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who's been at the receiving end of online trolling, has finally hit back at trolls.
The 'Manikarnika' actress, on Monday, took to her Instagram to address the abusive comments she gets on her posts and said, "Jo cheezein mujhe achchi nahi lagti, main follow nahi karti. Lekin main doosron ke account pe jaake unko gaaliyaan nahi deti."
Ankita has asked trolls to save their energy by simply unfollowing her.
Talking about how hurtful it is for her 'sensitive' parents, she added, "Unke liye digest karna bohot mushkil hai ki log aise kyun gaali dete hai aur maine aisa kya galat kiya."
"Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya?" she's heard saying in the video.
"But stop blaming me for anything. Kyunki main kahin hoon hi nahi scene mein. Main thi hi nahi kisi ke life mein itne saalon se. Par meri ek responsibility thi uski taraf aur maine woh poori ki hai achchi tarah se," the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress added.
For the unversed, many fans of the late actor have been finding reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that she has moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.
