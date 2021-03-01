'Unfollow me, stop blaming': Ankita Lokhande finally breaks silence on being trolled by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who's been at the receiving end of online trolling, has finally hit back at trolls.

The 'Manikarnika' actress, on Monday, took to her Instagram to address the abusive comments she gets on her posts and said, "Jo cheezein mujhe achchi nahi lagti, main follow nahi karti. Lekin main doosron ke account pe jaake unko gaaliyaan nahi deti."

Ankita has asked trolls to save their energy by simply unfollowing her.

Talking about how hurtful it is for her 'sensitive' parents, she added, "Unke liye digest karna bohot mushkil hai ki log aise kyun gaali dete hai aur maine aisa kya galat kiya."