'Under 100 kgs after 4 years': Filmmaker Milap Zaveri opens up on losing 32 kgs in a year

Bollywood filmmaker Milap Zaveri has opened up on his fitness journey and revealed how he lost over 30 kgs in just a year.

He also shared that his obesity hampered his play time with his son.

"98.6 kgs. Under 100kgs after almost 4 years! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!," Milap tweeted along with a picture of his transformation.

The 'Marjaavaan' director told Hindustan Times that he weighed around 130 kg when he started his fitness journey in July 2021. He said that he felt lethargic all the time and that he could not even play with his son Mehaan, and that is when he realised that he needs to be fit for himself and his family.

He revealed that he followed a high-protein and low-carb diet and that the proprieter of his training programme sent him meals three times a day, which he paired with three days of cardio and three days of weight training.

Milap shared that in the past seven months, he has eaten only those meals, except on Sundays, and that in the first two months, he did not enjoy a cheat meal even on a weekend.

The 'Satyameva Jayate' director said that he controlled his portions and refrained from consuming fatty foods at parties and gatherings, and that fitness has become his lifestyle now.

He stated that he aims to lose another 15-20 kgs in the coming days.

He also shared that the weight loss journey was tough, but his wife Gouri, son Mehaan, and friends Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Shaad Randhawa encouraged him.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:01 PM IST