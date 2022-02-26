'Undekhi 2': Dibyendu Bhattacharya all set for his third release this year after 'Rocket Boys' and 'Looop Lapeta'

Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been going places with all the work he has been doing. He was most recently seen in the OTT show, 'Rocket Boys', and his character soon became a much-talked-about one.

Apart from that, he was also a part of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta', where he played the antagonist.

And now, he is all set to be a part of the second season on 'Undekhi', a much-awaited crime-thriller.

The series features Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DSP Ghosh, and the first season ended on a cliffhanger with him trying to save Koyal from Rinku. The story ahead, will narrate the tale of a new chapter and pick up from right where it left.

Talking about the same, Dibyendu said, 'The show has been a much-awaited one and it was such a big hit. I have gotten a chance to play a protagonist with this show, and it connect well with the audiences.''

''Seeing me in the show after 'Criminal Justice' did impress the audiences as they were pleasantly surprised at seeing me in a positive role, and they were glad to see how I can play both my parts well. By God's grace, this year has begun on a high note with my third release coming up in March. I also feel immensely grateful to be able to do all the work that I have been doing. Working on the show has been a great experience as it is a multi-layered role and allows me to explore a lot more about the show, as well as the character,'' he added.

''I look forward to seeing the response and depending on the past responses, I am only hopeful that this season and this character too, will receive an equal amount of love,'' he concluded.

Set in Manali, 'Undekhi' revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night, and the cat and mouse chase that ensues post that between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice.

The series also features Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, and Ankur Rathee, among others. The series will be streaming on SonyLIV from March 4, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:19 PM IST