UK: One rule for Britons but none for Priyanka Chopra

Cringing under the lockdown, with no end in sight, Britons lashed out at actress Priyanka Chopra on Thursday night, after she and her mother were spotted going to a hair salon.

Lockdown rules do not permit any such activity and a person needs a ‘good reason’ to step outdoors. The duo took the plea that the visit was for a film; the officers let them off, even though they were seen stopping other members of the public for lesser transgressions.

The Indian actress was spotted attending an appointment at the Josh Wood Colour salon in Notting Hill. It emerged they had escaped a fine after showing police paperwork stating the hair colouring session was for a film, reports Daily Mail.

A spokesperson for the actress said: 'Following government guidance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ hair was coloured by Josh Wood for the purpose of the film, she is currently shooting. Priyanka is currently living in London with her husband Nick Jonas, 28, and was pictured arriving at the shop alongside her mother Madhu before two police officers arrived in a squad car and appeared to order the customers out.

The pictures of the actress entering the salon sparked disbelief from members of the public who have been subject to increasingly tight lockdown rules. Fans turned on the star, questioning online if she thought she was above the rules, adds the Daily Mail.

One directly contacted her on Twitter, asking ‘Why are you and your mum pictured at a salon getting your hair done when it's against the rules in the UK right now??!! Another added: ‘Why should Priyanka think she is above the law and flout the regulations? Selfish beyond belief. I hope Josh Wood her stylist gets £10k fine.’