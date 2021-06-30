'Uff you are something else': Ranveer Singh's androgynous fashion experiment leaves Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor stunned

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who often leaves us stunned with his bizarre fashion experiments, on Wednesday broke the internet with his latest photos.
The pictures show the 'Simmba' actor donning Gucci's shiny jersey tracksuit, which sells for $3630 (approximately Rs 2,69,789).
Singh, who's often seen rocking androgynous looks with great panache, has paired the sky-blue tracksuit with a Black Jackie bag, a pair of tinted glasses and a Gucci monogram trench coat.
Ranveer is seen sporting long hair in the pictures, which are apparently inspired by Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele's signature look.
Sharing the pictures the actor wrote in the caption: "Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie196"
While the pictures inspired a meme fest on social media, they also received reactions from Ranveer's industry friends.
Alia Bhatt wrote: "Oh! Oh! Oh!!!"
Comparing him to Hollywood star Jared Leto, Arjun Kapoor commented, "Veer Leto."
Singer Himesh Reshammiya called the look 'historic'.
Meanwhile, designer Simone Khambatta wrote: "There's hard. Harder. Hardest. And then Ranveer!"
"Uff u r something else love love," read Neena Gupta's comment.
Zoya Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhant Kapoor were among the other celebrities who took to the comments section to react to Ranveer's photo-op.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is awaiting the release of his sports drama '83'. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film's release has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ranveer will reunite with Rohit Shetty for the film 'Cirkus'.
It is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy Of Errors', with Ranveer essaying a double role. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.
Ranveer also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, 'Takht' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in the pipeline.