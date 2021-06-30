'Uff you are something else': Ranveer Singh's androgynous fashion experiment leaves Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor stunned

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who often leaves us stunned with his bizarre fashion experiments, on Wednesday broke the internet with his latest photos.

The pictures show the 'Simmba' actor donning Gucci's shiny jersey tracksuit, which sells for $3630 (approximately Rs 2,69,789).

Singh, who's often seen rocking androgynous looks with great panache, has paired the sky-blue tracksuit with a Black Jackie bag, a pair of tinted glasses and a Gucci monogram trench coat.

Ranveer is seen sporting long hair in the pictures, which are apparently inspired by Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele's signature look.

Sharing the pictures the actor wrote in the caption: "Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie196"