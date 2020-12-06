Udit Narayan reveals son Aditya, Shweta Agarwal were in a live-in relationship for 10 years

Veteran singer Udit Narayan has revealed that his son Aditya and actress Shweta Agarwal were in a live-in relationship for 10 years before getting hitched. The lovebirds, who met on the sets of the 2010 horror film 'Shaapit', tied the knot on December 1.

Speaking about his son's wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Udit in an interview with Bollywood Hungama said, "I have just one son. I wanted his marriage to be much more lavish. But the Covid has taken the joy away from all celebrations. In fact I wanted my son to wait until this pandemic was over before getting married. But Shweta’s family and Aditya were keen that they get married now."

"My son and Shweta were in a live-in relationship for 10 years. I guess it was time for them to make it official," he added.

The singer, who had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and others for the wedding reception, also revealed that the PM wrote a letter to him.

"Modiji wrote me a letter after I invited him for the wedding. So did Bachchan Saab and Ambaniji. The Defence minister Rajnathji called me to wish us for the wedding. We are fortunate to have the blessings of everyone," he said.