Udit Narayan Birthday Special: From 'Pehla Nasha' to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' - evergreen hits of the singer

Udit Narayan is one of the most loved singers known for the many songs he has composed and sung for Bollywood. The singer will turn 66 on December 1, 2021.

In his more than two-decade-long musical career, the singer has delivered an innumerable number of hit tracks, and has an enviable discography to himself.

He has also sung in various other languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Bengali.

He had to struggle a lot even after his debut in 1980 in Bollywood playback. He started his career by working for Nepal Radio as a folk singer and used to sing songs in Maithili and Nepali.

Udit Narayan was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India, an honour that has been awarded to only a handful of singers. He has more than 15,000 songs to his name.

To celebrate the legendary singing icon’s birthday, here is a look at his 10 hit songs:

1. Papa Kehte Hain

2. Pehla Nasha

3. Mitwa

4. Jaadu Teri Nazar

5. Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

6. Main Yahaan Hoon Yaha

7. Chaand Chupa Badal Mein

8. Tip Tip Barsa Pani

9. Ae Mere Humsafar

10. Bole Chudiyaan

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 04:21 PM IST