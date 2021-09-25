‘U and I’: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat make their relationship Instagram official

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ actor-couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat made their relationship Instagram official, after they were spotted at a dinner date on Friday night.

Raqesh and Shamita, who fans fondly address as #ShaRa, were spotted at the latter’s sister Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian, in Worli.

Shamita chose a figure-hugging beige outfit while Raqesh kept it casual in a black shirt and blue jeans.

The actress later took to her Instagram stories and re-shared shared a picture (posted by Raqesh) of holding hands with the caption, “U and I.”

Shamita and Raqesh were a connection in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Through the weeks, they hinted that they were attracted to each other and became one of the most-talked-about couples on the show.

Recently, Raqesh declared his love for Shamita and they have openly indulged in PDA. The two also shared their wish to explore their relationship outside 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

On the reality show, Shamita had poured her heart out to Neha Bhasin when she recalled a heartbreaking memory of losing her boyfriend.

The 'Zeher' actress revealed that he died in a car accident. Shamita was seen crying while narrating the incident.

"For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn't allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga (it took me a lot of time) to get myself together, to put the pieces back together," Shamita told Neha.

Meanwhile Raqesh, who was married to Ridhi decided called it quits in 2019 after seven years of marriage. The couple had issued a joint statement announcing their separation. It read, "Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

Shamita Shetty will soon make her way in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15' and will be seen inside the house with other contestants in including Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht.

She was among the top 3 finalists of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. Actor Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy, defeating choreographer Nishant Bhat and Shamita in the finale round.

