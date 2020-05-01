Two Tigers: Kareena shares rare pic of Rishi Kapoor, father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi

Soon after the death of her uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor along with her husband Saif Ali Khan rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai to be with late actor's wife Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi, who is the brother of Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, died in hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67.
Kareena even took to social media to bid adieu to her uncle, who's fondly called Chintu. On Friday, Kareena shared an unseen throwback picture of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and her father-in-law, former captain of the Indian cricket team Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. For the unversed, late Rishi Kapoor was an ardent circket lover. In the monochrome picture, the duo can be seen chatting on a field. Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned it: "Two Tigers."
Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, "History will remember both."
A user commented, "tay strong take care of your father these days..He lost his brother after all..My father lost his younger brother too cause of same disease."
"Together they are now," wrote another user.
Kareena Kapoor had also shared a video from Saif Ali Khan's film 'Hum Tum', where Rishi played his father.
She also posted a cute childhood picture of Rishi and her father Randhir Kapoor, and wrote: "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle."
Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Ridhima and son Ranbir. His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last. The last rites were performed around 3-4 pm on Thursday, in the presence of his family members. Randheer Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt were among the others who were present at the crematorium.
