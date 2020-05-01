Two Tigers: Kareena shares rare pic of Rishi Kapoor, father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi

Soon after the death of her uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor along with her husband Saif Ali Khan rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai to be with late actor's wife Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi, who is the brother of Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, died in hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67.

Kareena even took to social media to bid adieu to her uncle, who's fondly called Chintu. On Friday, Kareena shared an unseen throwback picture of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and her father-in-law, former captain of the Indian cricket team Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. For the unversed, late Rishi Kapoor was an ardent circket lover. In the monochrome picture, the duo can be seen chatting on a field. Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned it: "Two Tigers."