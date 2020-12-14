'Two of us on the sets...': Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump in workout gear

For the past two decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan has not only emerged as a big movie star with a strong fan base among the audience and the film fraternity, but has also been a favourite among brands. The actor, who continues to be one of the most sought-after stars in showbiz, is also the go-to celebrity in the world of advertising. She has been the face of some of the biggest brands that hold relevance among the Indian and the global markets.

Kareena has been associated with brands ranging from gadgets, soft drinks, real estate, shampoos, soaps and paints to sportswear and pregnancy kits over the years. The actor has, however, shared on several occasions that she does not believe in endorsing non-vegetarian food, alcohol-based beverages and cigarettes. It is said that she is one of the highest paid female endorsers in the country with the most number of brands to her credit, including social media endorsements.

A source says, "There are no brownie points for guessing that Kareena is a powerful name in the advertising world. Known to be a thorough professional, she has not allowed her pregnancy to stop her from working. In fact, she has received the most number of brand endorsement offers during her pregnancy. She continued working when she was pregnant with Taimur and things are no different this time around. There is something about Kareena that makes her the go-to face for brands across multiple categories. Brands love her because she makes for an interesting blend of fantasy and relatability."

Kareena might be a late entrant in the world of social media but she has taken over it like a total boss lady. She started her journey on Instagram after she turned brand ambassador for one of the biggest sports brands in the world. During the Covid-19 lockdown, she teamed up with husband, Saif Ali Khan to endorse baby care products and a brand that sells water pipes.

Needless to say, Kareena has received a lot of love from the netizens and the audience for her association with popular brands. Her image as a celebrity who does not shy away from portraying her life to her fans in a manner which is up, close and personal has made them believe in her and hence, the products she endorses. There's no stopping her, indeed!