Twitterati can't stop ogling at Hrithik Roshan's extremely chiselled look in War

Hrithik Roshan was recently named as the most handsome man in the world by World's Top Most website.

There was already a buzz about the two hotties fighting each other on the big screen.

The Siddharth Anand film revolves around the story of two Indian agents, Khalid (Tiger) and Kabir (Hrithik). Khalid is assigned to eliminate a senior agent and his mentor Kabir who has gone rogue.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action spectacle 'War' has set the box office on fire and created a history by raking in a total of 53.35 crore.