Twitterati can't stop ogling at Hrithik Roshan's extremely chiselled look in War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War released on October 2. The most anticipated action thriller of the year has already made news for its box office collection, but there's one more thing people can't stop talking about.
Twitterati can't stop drooling over Hrithik's hotness. Here are the tweets that will tempt you to watch Hrithik in War:
Hrithik Roshan was recently named as the most handsome man in the world by World's Top Most website.
There was already a buzz about the two hotties fighting each other on the big screen.
The Siddharth Anand film revolves around the story of two Indian agents, Khalid (Tiger) and Kabir (Hrithik). Khalid is assigned to eliminate a senior agent and his mentor Kabir who has gone rogue.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action spectacle 'War' has set the box office on fire and created a history by raking in a total of 53.35 crore.
