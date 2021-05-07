Twitter user says Vir Das for 'PM 2024', comedian replies 'Wrong number, dial Sonu Sood'

Reacting to Vir Das' tweet, a user commented, "This is a very interesting point, why can't we all have Sonu Sood as our next Prime Minister? I think he will serve the post the best. The way he has reached out to every corner of the country. Let's do something about this."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "The guy didn't even tag Sonu Sood as he would be busy looking at the tweets of the helpless. @thevirdas for HRM."

Since last year, Sonu has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. After helping thousands of migrant workers reach home, Sood is now arranging dfferent reliefs for critically ill Covid patients and their families.

He recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital and also arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.

The actor also came to cricketer Suresh Raina’s aide after the latter sought oxygen for his aunt in Meerut, who was hospitalised due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Vir Das recently raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend.