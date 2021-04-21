Twitter user reimagines Ranveer Singh as colourful Indian birds, pictures go viral

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been in the industry for a decade and it didn’t take him much time to become one of the leading men in the industry.

Be it his powerful performances or eccentric wardrobe choices, Ranveer has always managed to stand out from the crowd and be a topic of discussion. He cares about no fashion police and carries himself with all guts and glories.

Over the years, he has, in fact, acquired a massive fanbase because of his eccentric style.

Once again, Ranveer is making headlines for his unique looks and a Twitter user thought it was a good idea to reimagine the actor as Indian birds! Yes, you read that right.

Inspired by his looks and colourful outfits, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Bhrigu KP, decided to reimagine the actor as Himalayan birds and the result is exceptional.

In a series of tweets, he compared pictures of Ranveer with that of the birds and each comparison looks spot-on.

"Ranveer Singh as Indian Birds. I like this guy, hence the effort. (Images are not mine)," he tweeted.