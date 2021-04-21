Twitter user reimagines Ranveer Singh as colourful Indian birds, pictures go viral

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been in the industry for a decade and it didn’t take him much time to become one of the leading men in the industry.
Be it his powerful performances or eccentric wardrobe choices, Ranveer has always managed to stand out from the crowd and be a topic of discussion. He cares about no fashion police and carries himself with all guts and glories.
Over the years, he has, in fact, acquired a massive fanbase because of his eccentric style.
Once again, Ranveer is making headlines for his unique looks and a Twitter user thought it was a good idea to reimagine the actor as Indian birds! Yes, you read that right.
Inspired by his looks and colourful outfits, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Bhrigu KP, decided to reimagine the actor as Himalayan birds and the result is exceptional.
In a series of tweets, he compared pictures of Ranveer with that of the birds and each comparison looks spot-on.
"Ranveer Singh as Indian Birds. I like this guy, hence the effort. (Images are not mine)," he tweeted.
The thread has gone viral and has been getting a lot of attention on social media. While some called him a true 'bird lover', others expressed how this was the best thing on the internet.
A user wrote, "You are brilliant bhrigu! One needs to laugh and still appreciate the effort and wit!! Waiting for few more peacock and parrot stuff."
"This is Epic !! I’m not a fan of Ranveer but definitely the birds and your photos !! Its a treat," another user commented.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer recently made headlines for collaborating with filmmaker Shankar for the Hindi adaptation of Vikram-starrer Anniyan. The actor will be seen playing a man with a multiple-personality disorder in the film.
He will also be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 in which he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film's release has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The actor is also shooting for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.
