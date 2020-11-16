Twitter user questions Sonu Sood's 'motive behind charitable work' - check out actor's reply

Sood began with his humanitarian efforts by helping hundreds of thousands migrant labourers to reach their native places during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The 47-year-old actor then extended education, employment, and medical help to several people from the underprivileged section of society.

Sonu Sood, during a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia in a podcast of "#NoFilterNeha" season five, said that he is not interested in entering politics at the moment, as he still has miles to go as an actor.

"I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years. Many people have told me, 'you'll be a great leader'. But I feel as an actor, I have miles to go. I still have to do a lot of things that I want to do. One can enter politics anytime and I am not the kind who will try to sail in two boats," Sonu said.

"If I get into politics, I'll give my 100 per cent. I'll make sure that no one has any problem. I'll solve their problems, I'll spend time. So, I think I am not ready for it at the moment. And I think that at the moment, I am not answerable to anyone and that is why I can do things in a more open way. I don't have to ask anyone or any party 'what should I do'. I decide and do it on my own will," added Sonu.