Twitter user asks Sonu Sood for a sponsored Maldives trip; check out actor's hilarious reply

Soonu Sood, the reel villain became a national hero after he took upon the task to transport scores of migrants back home, who were stuck in Mumbai amid the lockdown.

In no time, Sood became a household name as he transitioned from helping migrants, to airlifting students stuck abroad, providing jobs to unemployed youth, and arranging medical aid to the needy.

The actor’s Twitter handle played an active role given the initial communication took place on the microblogging platform.

Sood made headlines every time he replied to a random user and said that help will reach through his team. Many even speculated it to be a publicity stunt for him to enter politics in the near future. However, the 'Dabangg' actor had said that he is not interested in entering politics at the moment, as he still has miles to go as an actor.

"I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years. Many people have told me, 'you'll be a great leader'. But I feel as an actor, I have miles to go. I still have to do a lot of things that I want to do. One can enter politics anytime and I am not the kind who will try to sail in two boats," Sonu said.

"If I get into politics, I'll give my 100 per cent. I'll make sure that no one has any problem. I'll solve their problems, I'll spend time. So, I think I am not ready for it at the moment. And I think that at the moment, I am not answerable to anyone and that is why I can do things in a more open way. I don't have to ask anyone or any party 'what should I do'. I decide and do it on my own will," added Sood.

(With IANS inputs)