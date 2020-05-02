Twitter thread claims Dilip Kumar and Madhubala broke up because of ego issues

Bollywood actress Madhubala at one point dated Dilip Kumar and Prem Nath simultaneously, according to a new book released on the life and times of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. However a Twitter thread that claims to be Madhubala's side of the story, by her sister Madhur Bhushan.

According to the thread, Madhubala first fell in love with Premnath. The relationship lasted six months. It broke on grounds of religion. He asked her to convert and she refused. The next relationship was with Dilip Kumar. when they met on the sets of Tarana. They dated for nine years and did films like Sangdil, Amar and Mughal-e-Azam. They later got engaged.