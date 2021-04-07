Twitter thread calling Vicky Kaushal 'picky, sticky, icky' leaves Richa Chadha in splits

A Twitter user recently shared a funny yet interesting thread making hilarious rhymes out of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s name.

It uses instances like “What would you call Vicky Kaushal if he was difficult to handle? Tricky Kaushal. And if he was really choosy? Picky Kaushal”

“If Vicky Kaushal was the type to never let go? Sticky Kaushal. If Vicky Kaushal constantly wanted to go viral on the internet? Clicky Bait Kaushal.”

Check out the complete thread below.

The thread left Vicky’s “Masaan” co-star Richa Chadha in splits.