Twitter thread calling Vicky Kaushal 'picky, sticky, icky' leaves Richa Chadha in splits

A Twitter user recently shared a funny yet interesting thread making hilarious rhymes out of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s name.
It uses instances like “What would you call Vicky Kaushal if he was difficult to handle? Tricky Kaushal. And if he was really choosy? Picky Kaushal”
“If Vicky Kaushal was the type to never let go? Sticky Kaushal. If Vicky Kaushal constantly wanted to go viral on the internet? Clicky Bait Kaushal.”
Check out the complete thread below.
The thread left Vicky’s “Masaan” co-star Richa Chadha in splits.
Kaushal on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine.
The 32-year-old actor shared his diagnosis in a statement posted on his Instagram page.
"In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor," Kaushal wrote.
On Monday, actor Bhumi Pednekar also confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Kaushal and Pednekar were reportedly shooting for director Shashank Khaitan's upcoming Dharma Productions movie "Mr Lele" in the city.
Kaushal urged those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky has several projects in the pipeline including 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Takht', and 'Sam Bahadur'.