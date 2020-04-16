Twitter suspends Rangoli Chandel's account for asking 'Mullas to be shot dead', Twitterati says 'world is healing'

On Thursday, Twitter users rejoiced after Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister, was suspended for a tweet asking for ‘mullahs and seculars’ to be shot.

She had written: “A Jamati died of corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead. f****k the history they may call us nazis, who cares, life is more important than fake image."

Several users asked Mumbai Police to take action.