Twitter Suspends Kangana: From Diljit Dosanjh to Taapsee Pannu - celebs and their feuds with the actress

Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut, whose Twitter account got suspended on Tuesday for repeated violations of rules, made her debut on the micro-blogging site last year.

Kangana, who had an eventful year on Twitter, never shied away from taking personal jibes at her Bollywood contemporaries in public domain.

Here's a list of celebrities who've had Twitter wars with the 'Queen' actor:

Diljit Dosanjh

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut embroiled in a bitter war of words last year, in December, over the farmers' protest.

They began bickering on the social media platform after Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano.

Calling her out, Dosanjh had shared a BBC interview of the woman who Ranaut had wrongly identified and tweeted, "Listen to this with proof, Kangana. One shouldn't be so blind... You are saying just about anything."

In the vitriolic exchange that followed, Ranaut had called Dosanjh filmmaker Karan Johar's "pet", a "bootlicker" and asked if he wasn't ashamed of defending somebody who "instigated" the Delhi riots earlier this year.