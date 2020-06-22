Twitter slams Anupama Chopra for saying Sushant Singh Rajput 'chose to pass away quietly'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai has sent shock waves across the Indian film industry. It has also sparked a conversation about the cruel and unforgiving nature of Bollywood, particularly tough on outsiders. Film critic Anupama Chopra, on Monday, got slammed on Twitter for saying 'Rajput chose to pass away quietly'. She was also accused of 'whitewashing nepotism' by Kangana Ranaut's team.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. While his death has reignited the discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, Anupama Chopra's comments over the alleged suicide has left netizens furious. Sharing a feature piece titled - 'Sushant Singh Rajput Deserves Our Quiet', Chopra tweeted, "Rajput chose to pass away quietly. The least we can do is hush our bickering and curiosity, while mourning with a quiet that matches his - @shreevatsa_n requesting grace in a particularly brutal & graceless week. Let’s replace the witch hunt with empathy!"
Reacting to her post, 'Panga' actress Kanagana Ranaut's team wrote, "Anupama Chopra ji, you and Rajeev masand always jump to whitewash nepotism mafia but you both equally participate in the witch hunting of outsiders & open killing, we don’t need gyan from you, so you can STFU ..."
Several other users slammed Anupama Chopra, the founder of Film Companion. A user commented, "Apart from the obvious agenda driven insensitive jibe, this critic mafia company doing PR for both nepotism industry and urban naxals is trying to hush down the matter in an intellectualized manner.."
Another wrote, "Sorry I don’t agree: he passed away quietly??? What about the internal turmoil he faced & couldn’t speak up?! Bollywood sidekicks, want to sweep his death under the carpet & quietly forgotten, because a can of worms will open. Those rotten apples that run Bollywood must go down."
"You really don’t realise how triggering these words are, I feel sick to my stomach thinking someone can say what you have.. the words CHOSE and QUIETLY are spinning in my mind.. wth man WTH! You entitled, elitist folk really have no clue, do you.....New low!" read another comment.
