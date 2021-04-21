Twitter reminds Kangana of her siblings after she says ‘there should be fine or imprisonment for third child’

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who doesn’t shy away from expressing her raw and unfiltered views on Twitter, recently opined on the increasing population of India.
She tweeted, “We need strict laws for population control, enough of vote politics it’s true Indira Gandhi lost election and later was killed for taking this issue head on she forcefully sterilised people but looking at crisis today at least there should be fine or imprisonment for third child.”
This comes after Kangana was called out for being “insensitive” towards those who are depressed amid the COVID-19 crisis.
When a user wrote, "Dear Kangana, people are dying. People are dying because there are no hospital beds available, there’s a shortage of oxygen & medicines and a government that is more concerned about elections than citizens’ lives. So, control your shit posting fir some days. Thoda sharm karo."
Ranaut responded by stating, "People are dying because of overpopulation 130 crore Indians on paper but add more 25crores illegal immigrants a third world country but got a great leadership which is leading the world in vaccination drive and fight against corona. But we also need to take responsibility na."
"32 cr Americans but land/resources are thrice compared to India, China may have population as much as India but land/resources are almost thrice. Population problem is so severe that Mrs Gandhi forcefully sterilised millions but she was killed. How to handle this country tell me?" she added in a subsequent tweet.
No sooner than Kangana wrote the tweets, Twitter reminded the actress of her two siblings Rangoli Chandel and Aksht Ranaut.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.
Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
