Twitter questions Amitabh Bachchan's 'silence' after his cryptic tweet on JNU attack

The cryptic tweet received a lot of flak on Twitter and furious netizens questioned Amitabh's silence. A user wrote, "Sir you are a role model to the nation. You are the recipients of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan and many. You have a responsibility. People are looking at you with hope. Bura naa mano sir but people have started making your names. Speak up"

"what is point of your awards, recognition and all that you have achieved, if you are a mute spectator to the blood, death and evil? Unless you are in their team...my heart says no, you can't be evil or heartless," wrote another.