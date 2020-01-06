Twitter questions Amitabh Bachchan's 'silence' after his cryptic tweet on JNU attack

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a cryptic tweet on the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, has come into the spotlight.
Amitabh took to Twitter on the wee hours on Sunday night, where he shared an emoji of "folded hands".
The cryptic tweet received a lot of flak on Twitter and furious netizens questioned Amitabh's silence. A user wrote, "Sir you are a role model to the nation. You are the recipients of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan and many. You have a responsibility. People are looking at you with hope. Bura naa mano sir but people have started making your names. Speak up"
"what is point of your awards, recognition and all that you have achieved, if you are a mute spectator to the blood, death and evil? Unless you are in their team...my heart says no, you can't be evil or heartless," wrote another.
Big B's tweet came right after several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the JNU campus here with wooden and metal rods on Sunday evening.
While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred throughout the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.
Several social media users asked Amitabh to speak up on the current situation.
