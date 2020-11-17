Twitter has a meltdown after Salman Khan, 54, flaunts ripped bod in latest post

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be 55 next month. Touted as one of the fittest Khan’s in B-town, the actor decided to treat his fans with another image flaunting his ripped bod.
The 54-year-old took to social media and shared a shirtless picture of himself sitting on a horse. The fiery frame was to announce his new collection under Being Human.
Khan wrote, “Being Human autumn/winter collection coming v soon...”
In no time, fans flooded the actors comment section on Twitter, as many were swooned by his physique.
One user wrote, "The only Khan who dares to bare. Anytime, anywhere! Fitness icon of the country at almost 55."
"This guy is aging backwards", added another.
Here are some more reactions on the microblogging site.
Ever since the lockdown as eased, many films went back on the floors to either start shooting or to wrap up remainders of their shooting schedules. Salman Khan’s much awaited action film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' was one of them.
The official handle of Salman Khan films posted a video on their social media of Salman Khan saying it’s a wrap as the rest of the team applauded.
'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.
Salman and Disha were last seen dancing to “Slow Motion” in the 2019 period drama, 'Bharat' which became a massive hit.
As of now, the actor is also hosting the season 14 of popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.
