Twitter compares Rangoli Chandel’s throwback picture to Penelope Cruz

While the Twitterverse can churn out the best to tickle your funny bones, this recent development has raised many brows. Taking to the trend of Throwback Thursday, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and ‘spokesperson’ Rangoli Chandel shared a picture from her glamorous photoshoot back in the day, after her followers wanted to know the story behind new profile picture.
Sharing the pictures, Rangoli wrote, “Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting”
Meanwhile a Twitter user said she looked like the spitting image of actress Penelope Cruz, to which Rangoli replied, “You all are too kind, I am not used to so many compliments for my looks since my acid attack but this kind of appreciation motivates me to loose post pregnancy fat, thank you friends, immense gratitude”
Rangoli made headlines for sharing another throwback picture featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kangana. She wrote, “Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun Face with tears of joy”
Speaking of Kangana, the actress is currently in Manali and will be celebrating her birthday with her family. On the work front, Ranaut was last seen in 'Panga'. She will be next seen in 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad'.
