Twitter compares Rangoli Chandel’s throwback picture to Penelope Cruz

While the Twitterverse can churn out the best to tickle your funny bones, this recent development has raised many brows. Taking to the trend of Throwback Thursday, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and ‘spokesperson’ Rangoli Chandel shared a picture from her glamorous photoshoot back in the day, after her followers wanted to know the story behind new profile picture.

Sharing the pictures, Rangoli wrote, “Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting”