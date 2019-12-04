Twitter calls Rishi Kapoor 'carpenter' after he says 'The Irishman' is 'slow and boring'

Rishi Kapoor apart from his career is known for being outspoken on the microblogging app, Twitter.

The 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' actor took to his Twitter to share his review of 'The Irishman'.

"The Irishman" features veteran actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the lead.

The film, based on Charles Brandt's 2004 Sheeran memoir, "I Heard You Paint Houses", chronicles the life story of legendary hitman for the Bufalino crime family, Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (De Niro) and his role in the disappearance of the powerful Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

It started streaming on Netflix from November 27.

Rishi tweeted, " IRISHMAN. Painfully slow and boring. What a let down!"

While some agreed to Rishi, others just couldn't take 'the masterpiece' being called boring.

Twitterati trolled the actor and here are some reactions: