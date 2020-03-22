Twitter Antakshri: Karan Johar choses 'Lag Jaa Gale', Smriti Irani's reply is making the internet LOL

Twitter Antakshari became one of the top trends on Twitter after Union Cabinet Minister and former actress Smriti Irani announced it on Sunday. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted his favorite song. And their social media banter is making the internet LOL.
Smriti Irani had the best idea to kill time during Janta Curfew and announced a Twitter Antakshari. Soon after it made its way to Twitter trends, Karan Johar also contributed to the fun game. He wrote, "Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song...
Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!!"
Smriti Irani, who was at her hilarious best, tweeted, "Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona"
Her reply left netizens in splits and they dropped equally funny comments on her tweet.
A user wrote, "'Ke ankhion se goli maare' is a better substitute during these times!"
Another commented, "Don't touch me sonia is the right one."
Check out the reactions here:
The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 361 on March 22.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had announced that the entire nation will take part in Janta Curfew on Sunday. People also took to Twitter to share their quarantine routine.
