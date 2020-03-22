Twitter Antakshri: Karan Johar choses 'Lag Jaa Gale', Smriti Irani's reply is making the internet LOL

Twitter Antakshari became one of the top trends on Twitter after Union Cabinet Minister and former actress Smriti Irani announced it on Sunday. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted his favorite song. And their social media banter is making the internet LOL.

Smriti Irani had the best idea to kill time during Janta Curfew and announced a Twitter Antakshari. Soon after it made its way to Twitter trends, Karan Johar also contributed to the fun game. He wrote, "Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song...

Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!!"