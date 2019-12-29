Twinning Swinning: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas bid goodbye to the Winter Wonderland

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been ringing in the Christmas in the most perfect way possible. From a massive family feast to exchanging the most extravagant and heart-warming gifts, Nick and Priyanka are ending their year on an amazing note. Just when we thought that these two couldn’t get cuter than this, they go ahead and twin as they pose for an adorable picture on the Mammoth Mountain, USA.

We’re all aware that Nick Jonas gifted his wifey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas a ski-bike for Christmas and she has been making the most of her gift as seen in her Instagram posts. It’s only fitting that she makes use of it as she goes skiing on a snow-clad mountain. As they bid goodbye to the ski resort, the couple posed with their hands up in the air in monochrome snow-jackets. Take a look at the picture that Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared.