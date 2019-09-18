Twinkle's post over cousin Karan's nipples has netizens in splits

Author-producer Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia has posted a photograph with international filmmaker Christopher Nolan on Instagram. But more than Nolan and Karan, it was Karan's nipples which grabbed attention of everyone, especially Twinkle.
"There's a reason I have pointy nipples in the picture, and Chris Nolan is only half that reason," Karan captioned the image, with his nipples quite visible in his yellow t-shirt.
Reposting his image, Twinkle, who is known for her humour and wit, once again passed her hilarious comment.
She wrote: "The cousin has also inherited some of the crazy Kapadia genes. Karan, keep the one-liners and those nipples 'en pointe'."
After seeing Twinkle's comment, netizens flooded the post with their funny reactions.
One user wrote: "Hahahha. I could not stop laughing."
Another one commented: "Nipples and humour 'en pointe'.
Nolan is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of his film "Tenet" in which veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is playing a pivotal role.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)