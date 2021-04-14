Twinkle Khanna's hilarious post about 'unforgiving' body con dresses, crop tops leaves netizens in splits

Actor-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a picture of herself in pyjamas and expressed her desire to wear bodycon dresses, crop tops, and glitter eye-shadow, as she is now tired of her "forgiving" clothes.

The 'Mrs Funnybones' author took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself along with a caption that seemed to have taken a U-turn from her "pyjamas are forgiving" stance, which was the title of her third book.

In the caption, she wrote, "This is my hostage smile and hiding behind it is a desperate monologue. Why the hell did I write 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' and manifest a world for myself where I stay all day long in the damn things. I am tired of forgiving clothes." Adding a dose of her signature humour, Twinkle added, "Give me the body con dress and damn the stomach rolls. Give me crop tops and glitter eyeshadow. I promise to wear every unforgiving sartorial contraption while shouting 'Go Corona Go' as long as we can all get out!! #backtothefuture #donttakeitseriously #safetyfirstforall."