Twinkle Khanna's epic reply to son Aarav for saving her contact as 'police'

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones is back at tickling the internet's funny bones with her Instagram posts. Twinkle Khanna, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to mock her 17-year-old son Aarav.

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram is a treat for fans as she keeps them amused with her humourous posts. The 46-year-old, on Wednesday, revealed that her son Aarav has saved her number as 'Police'. Twinkle had the best reaction to it and shared a picture of herself posing infront of a police vehicle.

In the picture, Twinkle can be seen clad in a chequered jacket, white t-shirt and a pair of denims with a scarf around her neck. Her goofy expression, as she poses in front of a police vehicle, is the highlight of the photo. Giving Aarav the perfect contact image, she wrote, "Considering my son has saved my number as ‘Police’ on his phone I suppose this is rather apt :)"