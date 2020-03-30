Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara writes 'poop' on her fractured foot; see pic

Author-producer Twinkle Khanna recently broke a foot, and her little daughter Nitara, is trying her best to turn Twinkle's plaster into a canvas.

Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting on an armchair and enjoying the sea-view with her injured foot resting on a chair.

Twinkle shared that her kids played "Tic-Tac-Toe" on her foot cast after taking "advice" from her cousin and actor Karan Kapadia.

"And taking advice from Karan Kapadia, the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining - Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway. #TheUpsideOfLockDown," she captioned the image.

Not only this, Twinkle also shared that instead of get well soon message, her daughter has written "poop" on the plaster.