Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara gives her a fine makeover with 'brows on fleek and all that jazz'; see pic

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Thurday shared pictures of her 'fine makeover'. Twinkle's 6-year-old daughter Nitara decided to do her mom's make-up and the little girl is already 'giving competition' to make-up artist Namrata Soni.
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of herself on Instagram, where she was seen sporting a red lipstick, a little too much blush and thick black eyebrows. Sharing the picture, she captioned it: "The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition! #grouchomarxeyebrows"
Celebrities and fans took to the comments section to react to the picture. A user wrote, "This is the best makeover I’ve seen; please tell her that. It’s original and daring. Love it."
Another commented, "So brave of you to put this pic with clown level garish makeup. Speaks of your level of self confidence. In times of filters and beauty apps, there is only one exception and that’s you!"
Earlier this week, Twinkle Khanna gave a shout out to all the 'bad-ass mothers' and shared what mother actually wants for the Mother's Day.
In a video message which she posted on Twitter, Mrs Funnybones was seen talking about what mothers actually want from their children instead of all the fancy mother's day greetings. "I am going to tell you what mother's really want for Mother's Day or what at least I want for Mother's Day. I want to be free of all responsibilities for an entire day. I don't want anyone to ask me any questions," said Khanna in the video message.
"Don't ask me where is your blue T-shirt, don't ask me what is 15+73, don't ask me what is going to happen to your 'A' level exams, don't ask me what's for lunch, don't ask me when you can go and meet your friend, don't ask me when the lockdown will lift," she added.
The actor turned author then spoke of how wishing to stay free of any responsibilities makes her feel that she is a 'bad mom' but deep down she also feels that she is a 'bad-ass' mom.
