Twinkle Khanna turns 46: When the actor-turned-author tickled our funny bones by trolling husband Akshay Kumar

Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones, who often tickles the internet's funny bones with her incisive wit, is celebrating her 47th birthday on Tuesday.

The actress-turned-columnist tied the knot with superstar Akshay Kumar on 17 January 2001.

Akshay and Twinkle, one of B-Town’s most celebrated couples, reportedly first met in Mumbai during a shoot for a magazine, where the 'Laxmii' star developed an instant crush on the actress-turned-author. However, they fell in love while shooting for their film ‘International Khiladi’. The couple has two children – Aarav and Nitara.

While Twinkle and Akshay rarely make public appearances together, it is their online banter that gives fans sneak peak of their marital bliss.

Known for never leaving an opportunity of cracking jokes and giving witty responses, Khanna often leaves netizens in splits with her hilarious dig at husband.

On her birthday, here are five times the actress trolled her loving husband and tickled our funny bones:

Twinkle Khanna trolls Akshay Kumar for robbing her ' freshly washed' face mask



After appearing in an awareness video about COVID-19, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor was trolled by his wife for stealing a face mask.

In July, Akshay Kumar featured in a video about 'safe normal', where he encouraged people to wear masks amid COVID-19 pandemic. After he shared the video on the micro-blogging site, Twinkle mocked him and wrote, "Also get your own mask and don’t rob your partner’s freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal"