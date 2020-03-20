Twinkle Khanna trolls herself by tweeting 'Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health'

Former actress turned author Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones is known for her satirical blogs and tweets. On Friday, Twinkle was at her funny best when she took a hilarious dig at her own movie, 'Mela'.
The coronavirus outbreak has created a panic among masses and forced people to go in self-isolation. Twinkle Khanna has still been keeping her fans entertained with her fun-filled posts on social media apps. Making the internet laugh at the time of crisis, the former actress threw in a witty pun while reacting to a tweet. While replying to historian and writer Ramchandra Guha's tweet, about how the Ram Navami 'mela' must be cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, Twinkle took a dig at her own movie.
She wrote, "Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :)"
Twitteratti took to the comments section to react to her hilarious pun. A user wrote, "Amazing self deprecating humour. Much appreciated :), it was indeed a torture"
Another commented, "Hahaha. Love when we can laugh at ourselves. Chuckle"
Check out her tweet here:
Twinkle Khanna's 'Mela' starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie that released in 2000, miserably tanked at the box office and is one of the biggest flops of Twinkle's acting career.
This is not the first time the former actress has made her Bollywood career the butt of all jokes. Last year, in an interview, Twinkle had said, “I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have alzheimer’s and I don’t remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways.”
Earlier, 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' writer had also shared a picture of her self-isolation period on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwriting spotisthebathroom.”
