Twinkle Khanna trolls herself by tweeting 'Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health'

Former actress turned author Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones is known for her satirical blogs and tweets. On Friday, Twinkle was at her funny best when she took a hilarious dig at her own movie, 'Mela'.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a panic among masses and forced people to go in self-isolation. Twinkle Khanna has still been keeping her fans entertained with her fun-filled posts on social media apps. Making the internet laugh at the time of crisis, the former actress threw in a witty pun while reacting to a tweet. While replying to historian and writer Ramchandra Guha's tweet, about how the Ram Navami 'mela' must be cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, Twinkle took a dig at her own movie.

She wrote, "Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :)"

Twitteratti took to the comments section to react to her hilarious pun. A user wrote, "Amazing self deprecating humour. Much appreciated :), it was indeed a torture"

Another commented, "Hahaha. Love when we can laugh at ourselves. Chuckle"

Check out her tweet here: