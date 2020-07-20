Twinkle Khanna trolls Akshay Kumar for robbing her ' freshly washed' face mask

The actress-turned-author recently shared that her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, has taken charge of kitchen duties during the lockdown. Twinkle said thanks to Akshay and son Aarav's cooking skills, she has found a silver lining amid the COVID-19 gloom.

In an interaction with IANS, she said, "My husband and son cook. They enjoy cooking. They put on some music and come up with fabulous dishes. I am the one who is awful at cooking. I like to organise things, I order groceries, wash utensils. Cooking is not my cup of tea. Every household should divide up chores according to people's skill sets. Gender has nothing to do with it," she pointed out.

"It's a blessing. My son cooks, but I did not know he could cook so many things. Only during lockdown, I have discovered that he knows how to make rajmah and pizza from scratch. He can also make Tiramisu dessert. We have not ordered in food even for a day because we have our own two chefs in the kitchen! So I think that has been the silver lining," Twinkle quipped.