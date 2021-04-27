Twinkle Khanna to distribute 100 oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 crisis

It may be mentioned that recently actor Akshay Kumar, known for his philanthropic ventures, has pledged a sum of Rs 1 crore to cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Delhi-based NGO for helping those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cricketer-turned-politician thanked Akshay Kumar in a tweet of gratitude on Saturday evening, writing, "Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot Akshay Kumar for committing Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless."

Replying to Gambhir's tweet, Akshay, who had contracted the virus earlier, wrote about looking forward to better times. "These are really tough times, Gautam Gambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe," he had tweeted.

Several other B-Town celebrities have also stepped up and have been actively involved in helping those in need.

Recently, Salman Khan came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has pledged to open 1000-bed hospitals in Patna and Lucknow.

Actors like Katrina Kaif, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and many more have been using social media platforms to amplify the voices of those in need.