Twinkle Khanna tastes 'Maa ke haath ka khaana' first time in 46 years

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has finally tasted 'Maa ke haath ka khaana'.
The 46-year-old author took to Twitter sharing a picture of fried rice in a bowl made by her mother.
"It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice:) Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’," she wrote.
Earlier this month on Mother's Day, Khanna gave a shout out to all the 'bad-ass mothers' and shared what mothers actually wants for on Mother's Day.
"I am going to tell you what mothers really want for Mother's Day or what at least I want for Mother's Day. I want to be free of all responsibilities for an entire day. I don't want anyone to ask me any questions," said Khanna in a video message.
"Don't ask me where is your blue T-shirt, don't ask me what is 15+73, don't ask me what is going to happen to your 'A' level exams, don't ask me what's for lunch, don't ask me when you can go and meet your friend, don't ask me when the lockdown will lift," she added.
A mother to two children -- a son and a daughter -- Khanna then spoke of how wishing to stay free of any responsibilities makes her feel that she is a 'bad mom' but deep down she also feels that she is a 'bad-ass' mom.
