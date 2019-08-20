Twinkle Khanna talks about educating women with a throwback school picture

Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback to her school group photo to make a point of women education and empowerment. She shared the photo on Instagram and Twitter to talk about the dire situation, and how majority of women still don’t get a chance to complete school.
Using her humorous take on the photo she wrote, "Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?)but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don't complete school. Let's ask #WhyTheGap with Save The Children India to give every girl the right start."
She then tagged a new more actors to share their memories from the school time. Khanna nominated Sonam Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and husband Akshay Kumar "to take this further by sharing their school memories."
Twinkle became a part of the non-profit organisation ‘Save The Children India’ as an Artist Ambassador last year. The former actress and mother of two aims at promoting adolescent health, menstrual hygiene and an improvement in the lifestyle for children.
