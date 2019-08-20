Twinkle Khanna talks about educating women with a throwback school picture

Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback to her school group photo to make a point of women education and empowerment. She shared the photo on Instagram and Twitter to talk about the dire situation, and how majority of women still don’t get a chance to complete school.

Using her humorous take on the photo she wrote, "Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?)but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don't complete school. Let's ask #WhyTheGap with Save The Children India to give every girl the right start."

She then tagged a new more actors to share their memories from the school time. Khanna nominated Sonam Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and husband Akshay Kumar "to take this further by sharing their school memories."