Twinkle Khanna takes a dig at Baadshah review appreciating her ‘navel performance’

Former actress Twinkle Khanna once went on public record to call herself a ‘terrible actress’. She has been part of big films like Baadsha, Mela, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and more. The actress even worked with superstars Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.

However recently when Baadshah completed 20 years an Instagram account shared stills or the film and shared a excerpt from a review published in 1999. A part from the caption that caught the lead actress’s attention was, "Shahrukh has performed well, so have Twinkle and her navel, which was in full view right through the film. (sic)"

Twinkle expressing her Mrs.Funnybones classic sarcasm took to her account and shared the review. She wrote, "Did I say I never got good reviews? I apparently did with the support of an emotive body part! Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it - SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:) Thank you sending this and brightening up my morning, Manish Malhotra. #navelgrazing"