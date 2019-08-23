Twinkle Khanna shows off son Aarav’s culinary skills with a lip-smacking post

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s teenage son sure has imbibed culinary interest from his father, who was a chef before making it big in the movies. Twinkle Khanna shared the picture of the dinner and dessert prepared by her son Aarav.
“Proud mama” Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the delicious looking meal. She wrote, “My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself 🙂 On the menu – mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé. #proudmama.”
A while ago Twinkle Khanna had shared a picture of Akshay Kumar and their son preparing dessert for guests. She had captioned the post as, “Father and son busy making soufflé and layered white chocolate mousse for our dinner guests. I have trained my boys well #dessertstory #sundayshenanigans.”
Akshay worked as a waiter and chef in Bangkok to earn a living while training in the combat sport Muay Thai. Recently, he revisited the city for Rohit Shetty‘s cop drama Sooryavanshi and shot some high-octane bike stunts. Talking about the same in an interview, the actor had said that years ago he would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now, he does the same all over again to earn his food.
Currently, Aarav is completing his education in London and it is not clear whether he will follow his father’s footsteps and pursue acting as a profession.
