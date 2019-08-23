Twinkle Khanna shows off son Aarav’s culinary skills with a lip-smacking post

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s teenage son sure has imbibed culinary interest from his father, who was a chef before making it big in the movies. Twinkle Khanna shared the picture of the dinner and dessert prepared by her son Aarav.

“Proud mama” Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the delicious looking meal. She wrote, “My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself 🙂 On the menu – mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé. #proudmama.”