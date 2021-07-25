Twinkle Khanna shares unseen childhood photo with sister Rinke, aunt Simple Kapadia

Author and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna on Sunday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a childhood picture with her late aunt Simple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.

In the picture, Twinkle and Rinke look super cute while posing with Simple Kapadia, who's the younger sister of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

For the unversed, Simple made her acting debut with 'Anurodh', opposite her brother-in-law and late superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Unfortunately, in 2009, Simple breathed her last after her long battle with cancer. She is survived by son Karan Kapadia.

Along with the throwback image, Twinkle expressed her thoughts on nostalgia. She shared an excerpt for her this week's column about nostalgia and the effect it has on us.