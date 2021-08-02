Twinkle Khanna shares throwback photo from school days, netizens say 'that's your son Aarav in uniform'

Author Twinkle Khanna, on Monday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from her school days.

In the image, Twinkle can be seen standing behind her teacher.

Alongside the photograph, she also joked about the funny haircut she used to sport during school time.

"I definitely don't miss those funny haircuts but I do recall my years at New Era with a deep wistfulness. I would say that those were clearly as the cliche goes, the best days of my life. The pandemic though, will perhaps deprive 10 million Indian girls of the best days of their lives with the risk of them never returning to school. Join @savethechildren_india in their efforts to ensure a safe return to schools for all children, especially girls," Twinkle captioned the post.