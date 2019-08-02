Twinkle Khanna shares the secret behind keeping 'pesky' kids at bay

Twinkle, who was a big star in the nineties and the 2000s, retired at her prime to marry superstar Akshay Kumar. She is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, and has featured in films such as "Barsaat", "Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega", "Mela" and "Badshah" among others.

She has produced movies like "Pad Man", "Tees Maar Khan" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", starring husband Akshay.